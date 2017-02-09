Music Industry Vet Shanti Das On A Mission To Tackle Heart Disease

Music Mogul Teams Up With American Heart Association To To Raise Awareness

Music industry veteran Shanti Das has partnered with the American Heart Association to encourage people of color to take control of their health.

Das, the CEO and founder of Press Reset Entertainment, has been named one of the Association’s newest ambassadors for its “EmPowered To Serve” movement, where she’s encouraging people to learn more about how to prevent heart disease, blood pressure and strokes. Heart disease is the number one killer of all Americans, and people of color are disproportionately at risk.

That prevention includes educating the community about the importance of more fruits and veggies in their diets, eradicating food deserts, lobbying legislators and making sure neighborhoods have access to decent grocery stores, she said.

“We just want people to know that this is preventable,” Das told BOSSIP. “We want to raise awareness and get people on board.”

February is National Heart Month.

Das also starred in a mini-documentary, “Take Me Home,” chronicling the lack of healthy food options in the Atlanta neighborhood where she grew up.

“For me, we had to drive at least five miles to get a great grocery store,” she said, adding that little has changed since she recently returned.