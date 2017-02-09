Florida Crazies: Newlywed 76-Year-Old Shoots Wife In The Azz Because She Won’t Have Sex

Florida Man Shoots His New Bride In The Butt Because She Refused Him Sex

After 7 months of marriage 76-year-old Donald Royce and his 62-year-old bride, still had not consummated their union and he was growing more and more agitated.

His frustration turned violent when couple began to argue over their lack of sex according to NYDailyNews:

The couple’s roommate said she heard the arguing followed by two gun shots, Four In Your Corner reported. When she went to see what happened, Royce pointed the gun at her but she was able to talk him into letting her call the ambulance for his wife. When authorities arrived at the home, Royce immediately confessed telling police, “I shot her and the gun is in my room.” When questioned at the police station, Royce said that he got married in August, but had yet to consummate the marriage.

Royce told the cops that he didn’t mean to shoot his wife, he was trying to aim for the mattress. Because that makes total sense. SMH.

Ol’ Donald has been charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

His dry streak continues…

Image via Lee County Sheriff