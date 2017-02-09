Woman Attempting To Escape Abusive Boyfriend Tries Handing Baby To McDonald’s Employee [Video]

Surveillance footage showing a woman distressed in Cincinnati is going viral. The footage shows an abusive boyfriend abusing his baby momma in the McDonald’s drive-thru while she’s attempting to hand the baby off to the employee through the window. The child’s father, Levenski Crossty, has been arrested and charged with multiple counts. The baby’s mother was treated for two black eyes, a cut on her head, and a bite mark on her hand.

HAMILTON COUNTY JAIL-Youtube