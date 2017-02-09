Herbo Likes To Slurpo? Chiraq Rapper Confirms Whether Or Not He’s A Messy Mouf Mugger
G Herbo Denies Being Gay After Photo Goes Viral
Herbo likes to slurpo?
Chicago rapper G Herbo has come out to deny internet rumors regarding a scandalous photo claiming to be of him. The ‘Get 2 Bussin’ MC has been firing back at trolls who say a newly leaked photo is him giving sloppy toppy.
Herbo is not here for the slander…
The man pictured in the photo also cleared the rapper’s name:
Yikes! They say you’re not famous until someone accuses you of being gay. Hit the flip for more…
