In White “Savior” News: Madonna Shares First Photos Of Newly Adopted Malawi Twins

- By Bossip Staff
Madonna Shares Instagram Photos Of The Malawi Twins She Just Adopted

Earlier this week, we reported that Madonna was in the process of adopting 2 twin children from Malawi.

Today, the material girl announced that the children are now in her custody.

That was quick, wasn’t it? Doesn’t this sort of thing usually take MONTHS?? TMZ reports that since Madonna has already been through the adoption process twice in the African country, the courts took that into consideration and pushed the paperwork through.

A government-appointed guardian will accompany Madge and the twins back here to the states to ensure that the home environment is up to snuff. Provided the agent finds it suitable, the twins are all Madonna’s.

If you’re giving Madonna the side-eye, it’s totally understandable. All we hope is that those kids have a good life and grow to be productive members of this society.

