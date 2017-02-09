In White “Savior” News: Madonna Shares First Photos Of Newly Adopted Malawi Twins

Madonna Shares Instagram Photos Of The Malawi Twins She Just Adopted

Earlier this week, we reported that Madonna was in the process of adopting 2 twin children from Malawi.

Today, the material girl announced that the children are now in her custody.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

That was quick, wasn’t it? Doesn’t this sort of thing usually take MONTHS?? TMZ reports that since Madonna has already been through the adoption process twice in the African country, the courts took that into consideration and pushed the paperwork through.

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

A government-appointed guardian will accompany Madge and the twins back here to the states to ensure that the home environment is up to snuff. Provided the agent finds it suitable, the twins are all Madonna’s.

If you’re giving Madonna the side-eye, it’s totally understandable. All we hope is that those kids have a good life and grow to be productive members of this society.

Image WENN/Instagram