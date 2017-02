'Maybe because it's a bunch of light-skinned guys out there they thinking we ain't as tough' -Shaun Livingston on Warriors' toughness pic.twitter.com/bV7W9CgNsG — KNBR (@KNBR) February 8, 2017

The Golden State Warriors have been accused of being soft in the past, but who knew it was because of their light skin? Sean Livingston believes the soft title is only thrown on them strictly based on their complexion. What do you all think?