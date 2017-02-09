Melanin Magic: Luke Cage’s Simone Missick Covers ‘Rolling Out’

Simone Missick For “Rolling Out” Magazine

Actress Simone Missick is covering the latest issue of “Rolling Out” and speaking on her stardom. The “Luke Cage” actress posed for pristine photos and dished to the publication about her delayed journey as an actress.

According to Missick she thought she’d make it at 28 like Gabrielle Union, and found herself discouraged when that didn’t happen.

“I remember when I moved to L.A. I was 23 years old, and I thought to myself that in five years, I was going to be a success. I just knew that I was going to be successful at 28 because Gabrielle Union did Bring It On at 28, so I was convinced that was going to also happen to me. But when 28 came and went, I was left to face the fact that my plan didn’t quite work out in the way that I had envisioned. But I always had my mom there to encourage me. She would always read me articles of actors or actresses that it took them more time to be successful. For some, it would be 8 or 10 years before they became a success, so I was thankful that she was always providing me with those reminders. That’s when the dream changed for me. It was then that I told myself, “You know, maybe this dream isn’t going to be as immediate as I would like, but I know it’s going to come.”

DeWayne Rogers