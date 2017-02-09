George Clooney & Wife Amal Are The Latest Hollyweird Couple Expecting Twins

In white folks news…

George And Amal Clooney Expecting Twins

George Clooney and his wife are set to become first-time parents.

Julie Chen of The Talk, who spoke with George himself, confirmed today that the actor, 55, and the attorney, 39, are expecting twins. The two will welcome their multiples in June.

Host Julie Chen reveals on “The Talk” she confirmed with George Clooney in late January that wife Amal is pregnant with twins, and shares that the babies are due in June.

Via The Talk:

“’The Talk’ has confirmed that the 55 year-old superstar and his highly accomplished 39 year-old attorney wife are expecting twins… What we did find out, that no one else is reporting, is that the twins are due this June… congratulations!”

https://twitter.com/TheTalkCBS/status/829783331197874176/video/1

This was Amal back in October.

Congrats to the happy couple.