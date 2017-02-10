Maxwell Unleashed His Sassy Fingers On A Scammy Fake Scientist & Broke Twitter

1 of 19 ❯ ❮

Maxwell Vs. The Most Annoying Person On Twitter So, a very hilarious thing happened this week. A wild, super sassy and mostly crazy thing starring All Lives mattery crooner Maxwell and scammy Black Twitter villain @geauxgabby who engaged in the sassiest Twitter kerfuffle ever and gave us a classic catchphrase/endless laughs. Hit the flip for a look into the funniest, wildest and PETTIEST Twitter beef, maybe ever.

Meet Gabrielle (aka @GeauxGabby), the most annoying scammy fake scientist who knows everything about everything you’ll ever meet. Oh yes, she’s the coworker everyone hates. The friend everyone shades in the secret group chat she’s not in. A living, breathing “no invite?” comment on Instagram. Receipts? *unfurls scroll*

Not smart enough, clearly. You can peep the whole story here.

Oh, and there’s more…

You would think she would chill and continue perfecting her magical Cancer-curing elixir BUT NAH, she STAYS wig-deep in drama and hopped into a sassy Twitter kerfuffle with MAXWELL.

And Maxwell responded with a furious flurry of sassy fingers via DM…

But wait, Maxwell wasn’t done and let the sassy Draco blam AGAIN…

And on this day in Black history during Black history month, “Check the numbers b*tch” was born…

None of this matters, though, because she’s on the cusp of greatness NO MATTER WHAT WE OR MAXWELL SAY.

YOUAHOEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE @_MAXWELL_ pic.twitter.com/ukXIz9G0J2 — The Unorthodox Duck (@GeauxGabby) February 8, 2017 That argumentative weirdo who doesn’t know when to let isht go and never gets invited anywhere? Her.