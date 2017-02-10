Maxwell Unleashed His Sassy Fingers On A Scammy Fake Scientist & Broke Twitter

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 19

sidebyside

Maxwell Vs. The Most Annoying Person On Twitter

So, a very hilarious thing happened this week. A wild, super sassy and mostly crazy thing starring All Lives mattery crooner Maxwell and scammy Black Twitter villain @geauxgabby who engaged in the sassiest Twitter kerfuffle ever and gave us a classic catchphrase/endless laughs.

chem3-christie

Hit the flip for a look into the funniest, wildest and PETTIEST Twitter beef, maybe ever.

Meet Gabrielle (aka @GeauxGabby), the most annoying scammy fake scientist who knows everything about everything you’ll ever meet. Oh yes, she’s the coworker everyone hates. The friend everyone shades in the secret group chat she’s not in. A living, breathing “no invite?” comment on Instagram. Receipts? *unfurls scroll*

smarter

mug

Not smart enough, clearly. You can peep the whole story here.

Oh, and there’s more…

rih1

rih2

rih3

You would think she would chill and continue perfecting her magical Cancer-curing elixir BUT NAH, she STAYS wig-deep in drama and hopped into a sassy Twitter kerfuffle with MAXWELL.

paperclip

And Maxwell responded with a furious flurry of sassy fingers via DM…

maxwelldm1

maxwelldm

But wait, Maxwell wasn’t done and let the sassy Draco blam AGAIN…

receipts

maxwellreceipts

    Continue Slideshow

    And on this day in Black history during Black history month, “Check the numbers b*tch” was born…

    sidebyside

    policerecords

    howmuch

    checkthenumbers

    oaknumbers

    chem3-christie

    dinnerreceipt-checkem

    shorttender

    None of this matters, though, because she’s on the cusp of greatness NO MATTER WHAT WE OR MAXWELL SAY.

    cusp3

    clapbackcusp

    woodchuck

    makingsound

    turnupcusp

    lilcusp

    That argumentative weirdo who doesn’t know when to let isht go and never gets invited anywhere? Her.

    tiredyet

    That messy person who’s number you have in your phone but don’t know why who starts ALL OF THE ISHT then plays victim? Also her.

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516171819
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus