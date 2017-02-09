Remember When People Swore Hillary & Trump Were The Same? Yea, Us Too

- By Bossip Staff
American Idiots Who SWORE Hillary = Trump

Our cheeto dusty cold sore of a President has only been in office a few weeks and managed to deep-fry America in a never-ending dumpster fire that easily could’ve been avoided had SO MANY DUMMIES NOT BELIEVED THAT HILLARY AND TRUMP WERE THE SAME.

But now we’re here with America burning and Hillary zillions of miles from the White House. Ah yes, the post-Obama America we all wanted.

Hit the flip for a collection of fake smart dummies who A) swore Hillary & Trump were the same and B) very likely got us into this orangey insanity.

    Oh yes, this really happened.

