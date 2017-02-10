#BlackTwitterClassics: That Time Mrs. Obama BLAMMED Barack & Becky With The Side-Eye Draco

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 20

michellesideye

Michelle Obama Vs. Becky & Barack

President Obama was never under more pressure than that ONE time he was sniped by deadly Michelle Obama side-eyes at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service while flirting with Danish Prime Minister Helle Thorning-Schmidt aka foreign Becky with the iight hair.

Oh yes, it was a big global thing and the reactions were HILARIOUS.

saymandela

Hit the flip for a flashback to the hilarious Barack, Michelle & Danish Becky saga.

obama-with-danish-prime-minister-helle-thorning-schmidt

Ah yes, iconic side-eye Draco followed by the infamous seat switch. CLASSIC.

saymandela

lightskinned

bishwat

proverb

alltheway

    coffin

    snowedin

    misshome

    ugh

    sis

    lions

    secretservice

    lemon

    craig

    startedit

    gallery

    dubya

    bushnawl

