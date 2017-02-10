Donald Trump’s Travel Ban Just Got Crushed To Cheeto Dust And The World Is Clowning Him

Travel Ban Blocked

Remember when That Man instituted a super racist and terrible travel ban to essentially profile muslims and ruin people’s lives? Well the courts have determined that travel ban to be illegal. It’s part of a system in America called checks and balances, which That Man doesn’t seem to understand exists. So he sent out this tweet:

SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

Basically buddy threw a full on temper tantrum. And he got roasted for it. Ever seen a roasted cheeto? Well you’re in luck. Cuz here it is.