Donald Trump’s Travel Ban Just Got Crushed To Cheeto Dust And The World Is Clowning Him

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 16

screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-9-11-45-pm

Travel Ban Blocked

Remember when That Man instituted a super racist and terrible travel ban to essentially profile muslims and ruin people’s lives? Well the courts have determined that travel ban to be illegal. It’s part of a system in America called checks and balances, which That Man doesn’t seem to understand exists. So he sent out this tweet:

Basically buddy threw a full on temper tantrum. And he got roasted for it. Ever seen a roasted cheeto? Well you’re in luck. Cuz here it is.

    Continue Slideshow

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-9-20-15-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-9-18-01-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-9-11-45-pm

    screen-shot-2017-02-09-at-8-41-45-pm

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678910111213141516
    Categories: Multi, News, Originals

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus