Meat Print Papi: Drake “Accidentally” Shows Off His Girthy Poon Pummeling Pipe

- By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2017-02-10-at-8-23-45-am

Drake Flaunts His Meaty Package In New Pic

We know when that girthline bling…

Drake hasn’t been wearing less but he’s definitely been going out more. The 6 god rapper recently posted a photo with soccer star soccer player John Terry and his wife Toni, but fans found something else more interesting about the Instagram pic…

JT!!! 🙏🏽

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Well damn! You know what they say about the men-folk who like to wear gray sweatpants

screen-shot-2017-02-10-at-8-27-26-am

Hit the flip to check out more pics of meat print papi next…

Categories: Bangers, Did You Know, For Discussion

