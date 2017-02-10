CNN Journalist Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Comparing ‘Fake News’ To ‘The N-Word’

Chris Cuomo Apologizes For Comparing Fake News To The N-Word

CNN journalist Chris Cuomo has apologized for recent comments comparing Cheeto Mussolini’s ‘fake news’ to a racial slur against African-Americans.

During an interview with Michael Smerconish on SiriusXM radio this week, Cuomo said that he sees being called “fake news” as a journalist “as the equivalent of the n-word for journalists, the equivalent of calling an Italian any of the ugly words that people have for that ethnicity.”

Listen to the interview below:

The CNN host said:

“It is an ugly insult and you better be right if you’re going to charge a journalist with lying on purpose and the president was not right here and he has not been right in the past.”

Chris now apologizes for the remarks and says comparing the two things was simply offensive:

Many people defended Cuomo after the interview went viral:

And there’s always this:

What do you think of Cuomo’s remarks? Sound off below.

