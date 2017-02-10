‘Atlanta’ Star Lakeith Stanfield Doesn’t Have Time For You Black Women Haters

‘Atlanta’ star Lakeith Stanfield doesn’t have time for you disrespectful black women haters!

The actor recently posted a video of his encounter with a driver who blasted black women for being hard to deal with. Stanfield has some pretty choice words for the man and defended the beauty of sistas in the process…

“Some dude, one of the drivers who takes us from point A to point B on one of the projects that I’m working on was like, ‘Yo black women are the hardest to deal with man. They are the most f**ked up version of women you can deal wth.”

“I was like, ‘whoa, whoa, whoa you’re talking to the wrong person man. Because as far as I’m concerned, it’s the most beautiful aspect of black women, man that they’ve been through the most s**t you can go through in this country. They have been through the most sh-t. And that’s a beautiful thing.’

“That’s something that should empower you to be a better version that what the f**k you are. Instead of you feeling beat down by it, it powers you to be better. So the woman that’s been through the most, that’s the woman I want on my side cause she understands when I go through s**t, she knows how to deal with the s**t. She been through it all. That’s a beautiful thing. Don’t ever throw them on the back burner like they f**ked up cause you can’t understand what the f**k they went through. That’s b**ch n**ga s**t.”