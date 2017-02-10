We Made You! Blac Chyna’s Former Managers Want $3 Million In Fees, Threaten Reality TV Producers

Blac Chyna’s Ex-Management Looking To Sue For $3 Million In Fees

The men who used to manage Blac Chyna before she became a Kardashian want their part of her waist-trained fortune according to TMZ. If they don’t get what they’re asking for, they plan ot sue the producers of her reality TV show.

Infinite Grind Multimedia’s Jason Alston and Lincoln Hayes say they had a 10-year contract with Chyna that began in 2007. Since then she’s gone on to make big money and they want the $3 million they feel they are owed.

In a letter sent to NBCUniversal, Ryan Seacrest Productions and Bunim/Murray Productions, Alston and Hayes let it be know that they will be added to the lawsuit if Chyna doesn’t cut that check.

The production company legally wouldn’t be liable, but they probably think they can put pressure on Chyna to pay by threatening her beloved reality show.

Chyna better get mama Kris to help sort this out.

Image via Splash/E!