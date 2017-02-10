Trump’s America: College Republicans Apologize For Handing Out Hitler-Themed Valentine’s Card

Central Michigan University Republicans Send Out Hitler-Themed Valentine’s Card

A Republican student organization is under fire after at least one member passed out a Valentine’s Day card with an anti-Semitic message.

The card read, “My love 4 u burns like 6,000 Jews.”

The group has since apologized but should more action be taken?

The Morning Sun reports:

A Central Michigan University registered student organization apologized via social media late Wednesday night after an anti-Semitic Valentine’s Day card apparently handed out by a member of the group sparked anger among students and community members. The Valentine features a photo of Adolph Hitler on the front and the words, “My love 4 u burns like 6,000 Jews,” and is signed “XOXO, Courtney.” The inflammatory card was among of collection in a bag compiled Valentine’s Day party the Central Michigan University College Republican’s hosted Wednesday night; that bag was then handed to students sitting in Anspach hall, according to a post from the student group. A photo of the Valentine hit Facebook and Twitter Wednesday night and the group posted an apology to Facebook while fielding angry messages. In response to the card several dozen people participated in a rally against hate speech on campus, and CMU President George Ross addressed the situation in a written statement Thursday afternoon. “We are deeply disappointed by last night’s situation with a Valentine card containing an inappropriate sentiment that was produced during a student organization meeting. This is not who we are as a campus community,” Ross wrote. “Such hurtful, offensive language, while protected by the First Amendment, is unacceptable and is not consistent with our values and standards.”

This is just one of several instances of Republicans being outta pocket since Sunkist Stalin got in office.