Secure The Bag Alert: Sassy Baller Odell Beckham Robbed Of “Jewels And Cash” Left At A Friend’s

Odell Beckham Gets Got For “Jewelry And Cash” In Houston

SMH… This sounds like a setup from the get.

Turns out everyone’s favorite sassy baller was robbed of some goods while in Houston last weekend to work as a commentator for the big game.

Rumors spread that Beckham was mugged, with one source claiming “It was basically catching him outside at the right time,” but while Page Six sources say Beckham was taken for “jewelry and cash” it turns out they weren’t taken from his person.

Apparently Beckham, who stayed at a Houston hotel, also left a bag of belongings at a friend’s home:

“He just had some stuff there,” the source said. “Shoes and that sort of thing. It wasn’t anything expensive — just some of his belongings.” The source said that the home was broken into and that Beckham’s stuff was gone.

The source claims that nothing pricey was taken and it wasn’t a mugging. Odell seems a little too casual about his stuff. Remember when he lost that $25K pinky ring last year?

It can’t have been too bad. There were no reports filed by Beckham according to local police. In the meantime them boys are still on the lookout for Tom Brady’s game winning jersey which was taken from the Patriots locker room. It’s worth a reported $500K. There’s also still hope that the jersey may be on a team equipment truck.

How suspect does this story sound to you? Cuz we’re over here like:

Sounds like “his friend” set him up A). B) does his friend work at V-Live or Dreams? Just sayin…