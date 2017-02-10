GTFOHWTBS: Black Man Beaten By French Cops And “Accidentally” Sodomized With Nightstick

Théo a réagi avec dignité et responsabilité. La justice a été saisie, il faut lui faire confiance. Elle ira jusqu'au bout. pic.twitter.com/YRlpdFXII6 — François Hollande (@fhollande) February 7, 2017

French Police Beat And Sodomize A Black Man But Claim It Was An Accident

Looks like the police in France have as little respect for Black lives as police in America do.

We’re warning you know, this NYDailyNews report is going to make you really angry. Like, REALLY angry.

On February 2, a 22-year-old man only identified as “Theo” was brutally beaten and sodomized by a group of police officers during an “identity check”.

One cop was charged with aggravated rape and the others with aggravated assault, but the problem is:

An earlier police investigation concluded that while Theo’s incident was serious, there was no indication it was rape, and that his injuries were accidental.

Accidental. ACCIDENTAL?! How in the entire croissant f**k do you get “accidental” anal injuries?!?!

Video cited by French media showed the officers roughing up the young man against a wall, but police claim Theo’s pants “slipped down on their own.”

Angry protests have broken out across Aulnay-sous-Bois, a city north of Paris, on Theo’s behalf.

F**k the police, in English, French and any other language.

Image via Twitter