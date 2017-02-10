ShootYourShot2k17: Rick Ross Couples Up With India Love After Thirsting Tidday Pics

Rick Ross Is Seen With India Love After Leaving IG Message

Last week we reported We previously reported IG vixen India Love bared her heavy fun-bags to celebrate her 21st birthday on Friday. The reality star wrote something about self-acceptance but nobody really read all that mess.

We’re just here for the thirst traps, ma’am!

A photo posted by illy (@indialove) on Feb 3, 2017 at 12:02pm PST

The biggest boss Rick Ross was apparently feeling the bday boobsticle photos because he left this message under the photo:

So, is Ross trying to make India is newest Black Bottle Girl?

The rapper and model were seen coupled up during a recent club appearance. Bossip sources EXCLUSIVELY revealed Love traveled to New York City for Ross’ birthday bash and was seen by his side the entire night…

#RickRoss and black bottle girl #indialove A video posted by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Feb 10, 2017 at 5:43am PST

#ShootYourShot2K17 is a go! Hit the flip for more next.

IG