‘The Color Purple’ Star Cynthia Erivo To Star As Harriet Tubman In New Biopic
Tony-awarding winning actress Cynthia Eviro has signed on to play prolific hero and abolitionist Harriet Tubman. ‘The Color Purple’ star will play the title character who is now known as a black-American hero who escaped the shackles of slavery and then helped hundreds of other slaves get free by using channel of safe houses and the Underground Railroad according to Deadline.
Harriet Tubman also served a spy for the Union during the Civil War and fought for women’s right to vote during that period of time.
This woman is talented!
Kennedy Center Honors Performance!!! There are times in my life, many times this year, where I have had to step outside myself and take a look at what is happening around me, notice the moments of wonder, the dreams coming true, the wishes revealing themselves, the hard work turning into fairy dust. I have to step outside of myself and say Wow! How did I get here? I'm amazed, and I'm ready for more. THIS MOMENT WAS THAT!! Stood on the Kennedy Center stage, singing in front of 3000 honored guests with POTUS and the First Lady watching and Aretha Franklin singing along. It was a dream I never knew I had until I lived it. I lived this FULLY. Keep following your dreams you never know you might be given a new one.❤❤❤ Whole video on my Facebook page xxx