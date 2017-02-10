Cynthia Erivo To Star As Harriet Tubman In New Biopic

Tony-awarding winning actress Cynthia Eviro has signed on to play prolific hero and abolitionist Harriet Tubman. ‘The Color Purple’ star will play the title character who is now known as a black-American hero who escaped the shackles of slavery and then helped hundreds of other slaves get free by using channel of safe houses and the Underground Railroad according to Deadline.

Harriet Tubman also served a spy for the Union during the Civil War and fought for women’s right to vote during that period of time.

Exciting times, wonderful moments, and a breath to take it all in. I am incredibly thankful!! A photo posted by cynthiaerivo (@cynthiaerivo) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:19am PST

