Shea Butter Love: Solange Knowles Holds Hands With Hubby Alan Ferguson At LAX

Solange Knowles And Alan Ferguson Are Black Artist Marriage Goals

Life is great if you’re a Knowles, Knowles-Carter or Knowles-Ferguson right about now. With big sis Beyoncé expecting twins and Solange nominated for a Grammy for Best R&B Performance for “Cranes in the Sky” (Bey’s also nominated for Album of the Year, Song and Record of the Year and seven other nominatiosn). Solange and husband Alan Ferguson arrived at LAX early Thursday looking like a modern day Billy Dee Williams and Diana Ross fresh off the set of ‘Mahogany.’ Don’t they look good y’all?

Soooo fly! Wonder if Bey’s buns in the oven have everyone asking Solange and Alan when they’ll procreate. We hope they do, cuz that baby will be be-yoo-tee-full! He’s so handsome riiiiight?

Solange was at the Essence Women In Music event Thursday night to honor Erykah Badu. We hear she’s also set to present an award at the Grammy’s Sunday.

