Who Is Tapping Tamron? At The Tender Age Of 46, Hall Tells Steve Harvey She’s Finally Got A Boo

Tamron Hall Talks New Boyfriend, Dating Tribulations

Tamron Hall has been a hot item in the headlines lately, due largely to her leaving NBC after being pretty much pushed out by Megyn Kelly’s arrival.

But we just learned that at Tamron doesn’t have to deal with her new job search all alone! In an interview filmed before her exit from NBC, the anchor revealed to Steve Harvey that she’s been seeing someone.

“Whenever I see Steve, he says something about my clothes, and then you ask me, ‘When are you going to get married?’ ” Hall said in the interview, which aired Thursday. “The only person who’s told me more is my mom. You and my mom, I know when I see my mom and I see Steve, I have to start rehearsing. I start going through magazines and cutting out pictures of men. ‘This is my new boyfriend. This is him.’ I’m prepared for you this time,” she said. “Well, not that kind of prepared. I’m not getting married.” “But I have a boyfriend now,” she said to Harvey’s surprise. “Now you have mixed feelings because you didn’t pick him, you haven’t approved of him.”

Hall didn’t reveal many more details, although she said her boo works in entertainment. She also told Steve that dating in the public eye is probably harder for her partners than for her, since they’re the ones who will still have to “see her” on TV after any breakups.

Hall also talked about the fund she’s established in her sister’s name during the interview.

Tears of joy after a beautiful surprise. See what happened today on @iamsteveharveytv Check your local listings. I discuss my fund in memory of my sister and more. A photo posted by Tamron Hall (@tamronhall) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:37am PST

Who do you think Hall is dating?