Welcome Back, Wig!!! Are NeNe And Kim Returning To #RHOA?
Are NeNe And Kim Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta?
A celebration might be in order for longtime RHOA fans looking to see two of their favorite frenemies back on their TV screens.
After Kim Zolciak appeared on a clip for the midseason finale where she’ll beef with Kenya Moore, rumors started swirling that producers want her back full time.
Furthermore, they’re reportedly considering bringing back O.G. housewife/”very rich beyotch” NeNe Leakes. BLOOP!
If you believe the folks over at TMZ, both NeNe and Kim might be back for RHOA’s 10th season and both of the OG housewives are interested.
This comes after Bravo tried to work out a Kim and NeNe spinoff special that fell through due to scheduling conflicts.
BLOOP!
Not everyone’s happy to hear the NeNe and Kim are coming back; hit the flip to see who’s none too pleased by the RHOA rumor.
The current housewives are apparently PISSED to hear that Kim and NeNe might return. According to TMZ they’re worried that they might take paycuts and the two could cause drama without substance.
RHOA has substance now???
Sources close to ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ tell us the women are saying there’s no need to bring back NeNe and Kim because all they bring is over-the-top drama just to get camera time. As one source put it, there’s “no substance.”
We’re told there’s also a financial concern — that Kim and NeNe’s bloated salaries might chew up the budget, resulting in lower raises for the current cast.
Our sources say certain housewives called production Thursday to complain about the infamous frenemies returning. We’re told some of the current housewives feel dissed after working hard to keep ratings up — which they have, and now producers want to “add bulls***.”
Ironically, it sounds like all this dissent would create real drama … with substance.
Sheree told the website however that she’d be down to welcome back NeNe and Kim.
Will you be watching???