Welcome Back, Wig!!! Are NeNe And Kim Returning To #RHOA?

Are NeNe And Kim Returning To Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

A celebration might be in order for longtime RHOA fans looking to see two of their favorite frenemies back on their TV screens.

After Kim Zolciak appeared on a clip for the midseason finale where she’ll beef with Kenya Moore, rumors started swirling that producers want her back full time.

Furthermore, they’re reportedly considering bringing back O.G. housewife/”very rich beyotch” NeNe Leakes. BLOOP!

If you believe the folks over at TMZ, both NeNe and Kim might be back for RHOA’s 10th season and both of the OG housewives are interested.

This comes after Bravo tried to work out a Kim and NeNe spinoff special that fell through due to scheduling conflicts.

