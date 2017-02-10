Book Of Joanne: Florida Man Stole $7 BILLION Because Jesus Wanted Him To Have It

Man Stole $7 BILLION Because Jesus Wanted Him To Have It

A Florida man told police detectives he stole $7 BILLION in illegal transfers from a bank because “Jesus Christ created wealth for everyone” reports NBC Miami. John Haskew pled guilty this week to making a false statement to the federal government.

The fraudy count carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors say the unemployed Haskew needed to pay off a debt to the federal government. To do that, he provided a bank routing number that wasn’t his. He subsequently made over 70 transactions worth $7 billion with that routing number. According to the complaint, Haskew told investigators “he believed he could obtain wealth that Jesus Christ created for him.”

The love of money is the root of all evil…