“Underground” Byke! Harriet Tubman Is All Aboard, Season 2 Trailer Is LIT [VIDEO]

Underground Returns For Season Two With Guns Blazing

Set in the aftermath of the Macon 7’s daring attempt to stage the greatest escape in history, this group of American heroes continues on their harrowing journey to freedom, with legendary abolitionist Harriet Tubman blazing the trail.

The celebrated “Underground” cast returning this season includes: Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Friday Night Lights,” The Great Debaters) as Rosalee, the formerly timid and sheltered enslaved woman who was called upon to display untapped courage in order to escape North; Aldis Hodge (Straight Outta Compton, Hidden Figures) as Noah, the strong and charismatic leader of the infamous Macon 7. He sacrificed everything to get Rosalee and young Boo to freedom; Jessica de Gouw (“Arrow,” “Dracula”) as Elizabeth Hawkes, an Ohio socialite turned dedicated abolitionist who is driven by a sense of morality; Alano Miller (Loving, “Atlanta”) as Cato, a cunning and calculating member of the Macon 7 who is always looking out for number one; Christopher Meloni (“Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Sin City: A Dame to Kill For”) as August Pullman, a lone wolf slave catcher who walks a tightrope between morality and survival; Amirah Vann (“Girls,” And So It Goes) as Ernestine, Rosalee’s mother and formerly the head house servant on the Macon Plantation; and Marc Blucas (“Blue Bloods”) as John Hawkes, an abolitionist lawyer who will break the laws he’s sworn to uphold in order to serve what he knows to be right.

Joining the cast in season two as recurring guest stars are: Aisha Hinds (“Under the Dome,” “True Blood,” Star Trek Into Darkness) in the pioneering role of Harriet Tubman, the Underground Railroad’s most famous conductor revered for her grit, perseverance and unrelenting will to help scores of enslaved people reach their freedom; Bokeem Woodbine (“Fargo,” the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming, Total Recall) as Daniel, a skilled stonemason, who has decided to take freedom into his own hands. Jasika Nicole (“Fringe,” “Scandal”) as Georgia, an abolitionist with a covert station along the Underground whose quiet confidence hides secrets of her own; DeWanda Wise (“Shots Fired”) as Clara, a preacher’s daughter from an enslaved community; Michael Trotter (“Rosewood”) as Biographer, an astute observer of people often fearful of taking chances, who lives through the lives of others; Jesse Luken (“Justified,” 42) as Smoke, the fearless second in command of Patty Cannon’s infamous gang of slave catchers; Sadie Stratton (“Code Black,” “Boy Meets World”) as Patty Cannon, and Academy Award® and Golden Globe® winner and ten-time Grammy Award® winning singer-songwriter John Legend as renowned abolitionist Frederick Douglass.