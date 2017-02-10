Exclusive: You Won’t Believe Why Reggie Bush’s Alleged Baby Mama Wants To DNA Test Another Baller

Monique Exposito Concerned About Who Her Baby’s Dad Could Be

The woman who allegedly bore Reggie Bush’s son last week plans to paternity test a Major League Baseball player after her baby came out “too light,” BOSSIP has learned.

Monique Exposito gave birth to baby Preston Alexander Exposito on Super Bowl Sunday, but she is “obsessed” with the fact that the baby doesn’t have Bush’s color, according to a source.

The 34-year-old new mom is apparently so worried, that she plans to DNA test Miami Marlins player Giancarlo Stanton, who she also allegedly had a liaison with around the time she got pregnant.

Stanton, 27, recently signed a $325 million contract with the Marlins, so if he is indeed the father, Exposito would actually be better off financially than if Bush was the dad. We’ve reached out Stanton for comment.

Before she left the hospital this week, she had to sign the baby’s birth certificate but left the father’s information blank.

Exposito has reportedly banned family and friends from snapping pics of the tot, who witnesses described as having straight hair and a light complexion, a source with knowledge of the situation told BOSSIP.

In an ironic twist, Exposito gave the baby the last name of the man who raised her but discovered wasn’t her real father a few years ago. She also named the baby after her estranged husband, Alex Bastin.

Bastin has since filed for divorce, and as part of his petition said there was no way he was the father and demanded to know who was.

Preston is allegedly the result of two liaisons between Exposito, a Miami cocktail waitress, and the married Buffalo Bills player.