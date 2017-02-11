‘Insecure’ Star Jay Ellis Defends Having A Vanilla Queen After Charlamagne Roasts Swirlationship

Jay Ellis Defends Having A White Girlfriend On Breakfast Club

Where is #LawrenceHive when you need them??

‘Insecure’ star Jay Ellis recently had to defend his strong swirlationship against Breakfast Club host Charlamagne Tha God. The actor was aired out by Charlamagne for having a white girlfriend even though we reported this months ago.

Charlamagne asks Ellis if he’s afraid that he might face backlash for the relationship because he has a predominately black female fan base. Watch the full interview below:

The ‘Insecure’ actor says this about his swirly relationship with model Nina Senicar:

“I am in a relationship. I’m in a very happy relationship and that’s where I leave it. I don’t really worry about anything else and that’s it. I think for me, we give so much of ourselves in what we do no matter what side of the industry we’re on so for me…a relationship for me is probably the most important thing that I think two people can have.

So what’s up with the comment without actually confirming his vanilla queen?

When #Lucas believed in #Eleven 's powers… #StrangerThings A photo posted by Jay Ellis (@jayrellis) on Nov 1, 2016 at 10:02am PDT

Hit the flip to check out more photos of the couple next…

Natasha Eubanks/Photobucket/YT/IG