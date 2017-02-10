Feeling This Get Up? Marlo Hampton Channels Beyoncé In Hollyweird

Seen on the scene…

Marlo Hampton Spotted In Hollywood

Ahead of Grammys weekend, a number of celebs are partying in L.A.

Real Housewife starlet Marlo Hampton was spotted in Hollyweird this week rocking a Beyonce-esque look while chopping it up with Mannie Fresh.

Marlo, who’s been blasting her ex-friend Kenya Moore, posed for photogs outside of Craig’s restaurant…



while her loooooooong blonde tresses cascaded down her back.



She looks like Bey in the “Hold Up” video, riiiight?

YOU tell us; are you feeling this get up???

More Marlo on the flip.