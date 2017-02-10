ESSENCE & Lincoln Honor Erykah Badu At ‘Black Women In Music’
ESSENCE’s ‘Black Women In Hollywood’ Photos
Last night, who’s who in Black Hollywood came out to celebrate Erykah Badu at ESSENCES’s Black Women In Music in Los Angeles on the 20th anniversaryy of her Baduizm album.
Lincoln Motor Co. was the exclusive automotive sponsor for the lavish event and featured the all-new Continental and MKZ on the red carpet.
The stars of BET’s New Edition Story came out to celebrate.
Remy Ma was also spotted looking niicccceeeeee…
Mya looked stunning!
Raj Register, multicultural communications manager for Lincoln, stood alongside singer Estelle who premiered her feature with Lincoln “Be in Luv.”
Check out the video below:
Hit the flip to see more pics from the evening plus Erykah Badu…
Surprise guest Solange introduced her friend Erykah Badu. Badu performed her biggest hits from Baduizm starting with “Rim Shot” all the way through “Didn’t Ya Know”.
Check out this clip of her performance:
Hit the flip for more celebrities in attendance.
Black’ish star Yara Shahidi walked the red carpet at ESSENCE Black Women In Music.
Singers Chloe and Halle looked like the epitome of Black Girl Magic at the event alongside “Empire’s” Serayah McNeil.
Thank you Lincoln Motor Company for having us attend this special event.