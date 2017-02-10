ESSENCE & Lincoln Honor Erykah Badu At ‘Black Women In Music’

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 9: Erykah Badu at the 8th Annual Essence Black Women in Music event sponsored by Lincoln at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Last night, who’s who in Black Hollywood came out to celebrate Erykah Badu at ESSENCES’s Black Women In Music in Los Angeles on the 20th anniversaryy of her Baduizm album.

Lincoln Motor Co. was the exclusive automotive sponsor for the lavish event and featured the all-new Continental and MKZ on the red carpet.

The stars of BET’s New Edition Story came out to celebrate.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 9: The 8th Annual Essence Black Women in Music event sponsored by Lincoln at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Remy Ma was also spotted looking niicccceeeeee…

Mya looked stunning!

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 9: The 8th Annual Essence Black Women in Music event sponsored by Lincoln at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Raj Register, multicultural communications manager for Lincoln, stood alongside singer Estelle who premiered her feature with Lincoln “Be in Luv.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 9: The 8th Annual Essence Black Women in Music event sponsored by Lincoln at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)

Surprise guest Solange introduced her friend Erykah Badu. Badu performed her biggest hits from Baduizm starting with “Rim Shot” all the way through “Didn’t Ya Know”.
Black’ish star Yara Shahidi walked the red carpet at ESSENCE Black Women In Music.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 9: Yara Shadhidi at the 8th Annual Essence Black Women in Music event sponsored by Lincoln at NeueHouse Hollywood on February 9, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup)

Singers Chloe and Halle looked like the epitome of Black Girl Magic at the event alongside “Empire’s” Serayah McNeil.

