BlameDolan: Madison Square Garden Security Chief Fired After Charles Oakley Fisticuffs

Madison Square Garden Security Chief Fired After Charles Oakley Fight

We previously reported NY Knicks OG Charles Oakley was arrested at the Madison Square Garden after he started fighting with security during a game.

The Knicks later released this statement regarding the incident:

According to DNA Info, Madison Square Garden owner James Dolan has now booted his top security chief after the much-publicized catch fade between Oak and arena security personnel during the televised game:

Frank Benedetto, the senior vice president for security at the Madison Square Garden Company, was fired Friday morning, a source said. The move comes two days after Oakley became embroiled in a pushing and shoving match with security personnel just a few rows behind Dolan’s courtside seats and was hauled off and arrested by the NYPD in front of TV cameras. Backlash from Knicks fans and NBA players shocked at Oakley’s treatment was swift and fierce.

Surprised Republicans haven't considered James Dolan as a Prez candidate. Inherited wealth, vindictive, incompetent. The GOP trifecta. — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) February 10, 2017

