Bottom-Shelf Billionaire Betsy DeVos Escorted Out The Paint After Arriving At DC School

Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering School In DC By Protesters

Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos became the nation’s secretary of education this week. The Republican-ruled Senate voted on the confirmation of DeVos to serve as the Trump administration’s secretary of education, a close vote that required Vice President Mike Pence to break with a tie-breaking vote.

FYI: This was the first time in American history that a Vice President would have to break a tie during a confirmation for a presidential nominee.

Well, it looks like her first week isn’t going that well. DeVos was physically blocked by protesters from entering a D.C. school. Watch the video below:

WATCH: Sec. Betsy DeVos physically blocked by protesters from entering DC school–turned away and left.

Video: @SweeneyABC pic.twitter.com/RAycuKEVgm — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) February 10, 2017

All children left behind!

Twitter