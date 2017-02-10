Bottom-Shelf Billionaire Betsy DeVos Escorted Out The Paint After Arriving At DC School

- By Bossip Staff
Betsy DeVos Blocked From Entering School In DC By Protesters

Michigan billionaire Betsy DeVos became the nation’s secretary of education this week. The Republican-ruled Senate voted on the confirmation of DeVos to serve as the Trump administration’s secretary of education, a close vote that required Vice President Mike Pence to break with a tie-breaking vote.

FYI: This was the first time in American history that a Vice President would have to break a tie during a confirmation for a presidential nominee.

Well, it looks like her first week isn’t going that well. DeVos was physically blocked by protesters from entering a D.C. school. Watch the video below:

All children left behind!

