No Filter Fridays: Lena Dunham Stops By “The Today Show” And It’s All Downhill From There

Lena Dunham Mentions Penis On “Today Show” And Maria Shriver Isn’t Up For The Task

It’s no secret that Lena Dunham is a crazy white lady with a potty mouth and peen on the brain, but apparently the folks at the “Today Show” didn’t properly prepare Maria Shriver for that realness. So what had happened WAS… Well if you watched the video you already know, Lena was introduced, Maria mentioned watching the first three episodes of the last season of “Girls” and the first thing out of Dunham’s mouth was PENIS.

Yep.

Maria Shriver wasn’t ready. This is pure comedy. No fixing this on live TV. Even Matt Lauer couldn’t save this moment. Is there any better way to promote the last season of “Girls” than THIS???

What do you think of Maria’s reaction? Is she out of touch? Or is Lena Dunham just guilty of doing what she always does — THE MOST? How would you have reacted?

Can we just say, this would have NEVER happened on Tamron Hall’s watch!

Today Show