Taylor Girlz Talk Their Hit ‘Steal Her Man’ & Give Valentine’s Day Date Tips

For your viewing pleasure…

Taylor Girlz Talk “Steal Her Man”

Taylor Girlz, the girl group behind the hit single “Steal Her Man”, recently stopped by BOSSIP’s office to dish on music and dating.

On their hit song:

“Steal her man is not a negative thing, it’s another phrase for how women be like, ‘I slayed, I look beat today, I look snatched’, it’s not saying literally go steal her man.”

On where to find a man:

“You could find a man at the airport, at the gas station, the beach…”

On Valentine’s Day gifts:

“Your man should want you for Valentine’s Day, that’s the gift.” “It’s Valentine’s Day, it should be about love, not gifts.”

The Taylor Girlz’ EP “Who Are Those Girlz” drops February 24.