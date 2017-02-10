Exclusive: Troy Ave Gets Good News In Attempted Murder Case

Rapper Fighting Attempted Murder & Weapons Charges

Troy Ave got good news Friday in a Manhattan courtroom.

A judge OK’d easing his bail restrictions so he can start performing again on the road and travel to New Jersey to spend time with his kids, BOSSIP has learned.

The Manhattan District Attorney agreed to let Troy travel out of state for performances, but he’ll have to have security with him for events, and any place he performs must have crowd security measures, like body and bag searches. Troy himself will also have to submit to a search, and he has to notify the District Attorney a week in advance of when he plans to go out on the road.

Troy must also continue to wear his GPS ankle bracelet.

These new rules are much less strict than his original bail conditions, which included a curfew, banned him from bars and clubs and restricted him to the city’s five boroughs – effectively keeping him from working for nearly nine months.

The Brooklyn rapper is accused of shooting up the backstage of a T.I. concert in New York last year. But Troy has insisted from the beginning that he defended himself after watching his best friend Roland McPhatter get shot right in front of him.

“We are very happy that he’s going to have the opportunity to tour, because it’s really the core of his business model as a performer,” Troy’s lawyer, John Stella, told BOSSIP. “Without doing the shows, he doesn’t have the same amount of record sales. He’s extremely excited to be able to put the green light on his people booking shows and getting out there and working.”

Prosecutors acknowledged that the cops’ arrest of internet raconteur Taxstone – aka Daryl Campbell – in connection to the shooting impacted their decision to ease Troy’s bail rules. In that case, the government alleges that Taxstone’s DNA was found all over the gun in question. He is being held without bail and his case is pending in Manhattan Federal Court.

Stella said they are still waiting to see how Taxstone’s federal case will impact their own.

When reached via text for comment, Troy responded with a “blessed” emoji followed by several exclamation points and a “money bag” emoji.

He is due back in court next month.