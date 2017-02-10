Macy Gray’s New Song “White Man” Is Right On Time

Macy Gray is one of those artists who often gets overlooked until she releases a song you can’t ignore and you remember just how incredibly talented she is.

Today, the five-time Grammy-nominated singer released a powerful anthem called “White Man” that pretty much sums up how most people of color feel living in Trump’s America right now.

She sings in the first verse:

Hey white man I am not my grandmother

I’m from the city Canton, Ohio

I’m just a lady but I think like a man

You hating me and I don’t understand

You judging me, you want to send me to hell

God is my father and I got my band

You come for me, let me make it clear

[madamenoire]

Should The Congressional Black Caucus Let An Afro-Latino Into Its Ranks?

Should a Latino be allowed to join the Congressional Black Caucus?

According to an article in last week’s Politico entitled “Black Caucus chafes at Latino who wants to join,” that’s the million dollar question currently being debated, albeit silently, by Caucus members on the Hill.

The Latino in consideration is no other than (D-NY 13th District) Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who last November became the first Dominican-American elected to Congress.

While he has not been formally asked to join the 47-year-old organization, he tells Politico writer Heather Caygle that he is currently in discussion with CBC leaders about the “pros and cons” of his potential membership.

According to Caygle, more than a dozen CBC members and their aides were interviewed for the piece although very few of the CBC current leadership wanted to go on record, citing the “sensitivity” of the issue.

[madamenoire]

Drake Is A Week Away From Finishing More Life Playlist

Drake says that he about a week away from completing his much-anticipated More Life playlist/album that is set to drop on Apple Music.

Drake made the announcement at the Leeds, England stop in his Boy Meets World tour.

“I’m excited because I’m about like a week and a half, two weeks away from finishing this project I’m working on called More Life,” he says in a fan captured video. “So you know what that means right? All that means is, I get to drop a new project, and at some point I get to come back and be with my people in Leeds one more motherf*cking time.”

The playlist was originally set to drop last December, then it was pushed back to “early 2017.” Drake did not explicitly state when More Life would drop, but he did hint at a show in Amsterdam that it would be out by Feb. 28.

[hiphopwired]