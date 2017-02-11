“Insecure’s” Jay Ellis Partners with amFAR To Tackle AIDS In The Black Community

African-Americans Most Affected By AIDS Of Any Ethnic Group In The U.S.

He’s known for playing Issa Rae’s layabout boyfriend, but “Insecure” actor Jay Ellis is now flexing his advocacy muscles in the fight to eradicate AIDS in the black community.

Ellis, a board trustee for amfAR, the foundation for AIDS research, is working with the nonprofit to raise awareness of the disease that disproportionately affects African Americans. Blacks make up just 13 percent of America’s population, yet account for half of all new HIV/AIDS cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

“If we are out there talking about it and educating ourselves on what the numbers are and that we’re at such high risk, and we make sure those messages are drilled into our community, then I think you’ll start to see a change,” Ellis told Bossip.

And for Ellis, this work is personal: his uncle died from the disease when he was young, and another relative contracted it and has been living with the disease ever since.

Ellis said besides practicing safe sex, getting tested and knowing your status, people can go the extra mile by volunteering for and donating to AIDS nonprofits and community programs. He also said more needs to be done around erasing the stigma of AIDS among some African-Americans.

“With a stigma, we are far less likely to have an open and honest dialogue,” he said, but added that he was hopeful that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

“There is an end to this,” Ellis said. “This isn’t a pipe dream. There is an end in sight. We just have to keep pushing to get there.”

National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day was Feb. 7.