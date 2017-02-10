That Was Fast! Amber Rose & Val Chmerkovskiy Break Up

It’s a wrap!

Amber Rose And Val Chmerkovskiy Split

Amber Rose and her vanilla King are no more. Amb and Val Chmerkovskiy have broken up after just 5 months of dating.

The couple who met while Amber was paired with Val’s brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy on “Dancing With the Stars”, first announced their relationship in December when Amb called the dancer “heart” on Instagram…



and were last seen seemingly happily coupled up at a Knicks game.

According to E! News Amb felt “great” about their relationship in 2017—but somehow things crumbled.

In early January, she gushed over her man, telling her co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Play.it’seline, “It’s amazing. It’s so good. It’s been four months now, and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.” She continued, “Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy.”

Both Amber and Val are remaining mum on their breakup but Val did post the below message about “enlightenment within.”

enlightenment is within. A photo posted by Valentin (@iamvalc) on Feb 10, 2017 at 10:32am PST

So sad!

Did YOU think Amb and Val were going to make it???

Splash News