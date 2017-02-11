People Ain’t Isht: Goofy D-Bag Allegedly Blackmailed Underaged Girl For Sex To Settle Drug Debt

2 New York Men Charged With Rape For Blackmailing Teen Girl Into Sex

It’s a sick and sad world we live in these days.

According to NYDailyNews, the cornball in the above photo and his weed dealer allegedly coerced a 14-year-old girl into sex in order to settle a drug debt.

The man, 23-year-old Albert Premnauth, and his dealer, 18-year-old Jacob Marcial were arrested for their insidious sex scheme.

The victim sent the snapchat video of herself to another girl as a joke. That friend shared the video with Marcial, prosecutors said. Marcial, in turn, told the victim that if she didn’t have sex with Premnauth he would post the video online, authorities said. According to prosecutors, Marcial offered the girl sexually to Premnauth to settle a marijuana debt and Premnauth accepted.

Premnauth has been charged with rape, illegal sex acts and coercion. Marcial was indicted for sex trafficking, promotion prostitution, rape and illegal sex acts.

We hope both these pieces of s#!t rot in jail until they are old and decrepit.

Image via Facebook