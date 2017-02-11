Bey Stings: Airhead Model Karlie Kloss Thinks Beyoncé Sang “Waterfalls”, Imagine What Happened Next

Karlie Kloss Thinks Beyoncé Sang TLC’s “Waterfalls”

Why the f**k you lyin’? Oooooooh oh my God…

Model Karlie Kloss recently revealed herself as either a fake Beyoncé fan or a complete moron, or both. The Becky with the good hair completed a “Mega Fan Profile” for TheLoveMagazine and she played herself in one of the worst ways imaginable.

When asked “How have they influenced your life?”, Kloss responded:

“She is the soundtrack to my

LIFE!

…C’mon, Waterfalls!?”

Yeah. Apparently, in Karlie’s world, Beyoncé was the lead singer in both TLC AND Destiny’s Child.

We can’t even imagine WHAT this chick was thinking writing that dumb s#!t.

Eventually clueless Karlie caught wind of the hate tweets, flip the page to see how she responded…

Image via WENN