Bey Stings: Airhead Model Karlie Kloss Thinks Beyoncé Sang “Waterfalls”, Imagine What Happened Next
- By Bossip Staff
Why the f**k you lyin’? Oooooooh oh my God…
Model Karlie Kloss recently revealed herself as either a fake Beyoncé fan or a complete moron, or both. The Becky with the good hair completed a “Mega Fan Profile” for TheLoveMagazine and she played herself in one of the worst ways imaginable.
When asked “How have they influenced your life?”, Kloss responded:
“She is the soundtrack to my
- LIFE!
…C’mon, Waterfalls!?”
Yeah. Apparently, in Karlie’s world, Beyoncé was the lead singer in both TLC AND Destiny’s Child.
We can’t even imagine WHAT this chick was thinking writing that dumb s#!t.
Eventually clueless Karlie caught wind of the hate tweets, flip the page to see how she responded…
“Ya big dummy!” -Fred Sanford