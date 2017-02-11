Aged Avocado Kellyanne Conway Violated Federal Law By Endorsing Ivanka’s Clothes

Kellyanne Conway Violated Federal Ethics Law By Endorsing Ivanka’s Clothes

Kellyanne Conway went on MSNBC's Chris Matthews Show recently. She claimed Obama's administration banned Iraqi refugees from entering the United States for six months in 2011 — which is a LIE.

Then Conway made up a terrorist attack committed by Iraqi refugees in Bowling Green, Kentucky that never actually happened. Watch the lies unfold below:

.@KellyannePolls says that 2 Iraqi refugees "were the masterminds behind the Bowling Green massacre."

(There was no such massacre.) pic.twitter.com/sD3Nnb5xfE — Joe Sonka (@joesonka) February 3, 2017

Now it looks like Conway is in hot water for endorsing Trump’s daughter clothing line after many retailers dropped Ivanka from their stores. Watch the video below:

According to Slate, Conway has violated Federal ethics law by endorsing Ivanka's clothing line during the Fox News interview. An administrative employee said this about the violation:

An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity, including nonprofit organizations of which the employee is an officer or member, and persons with whom the employee has or seeks employment or business relations.

