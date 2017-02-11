BlameTrump: Muslim-American Olympian Was Detained By US Customs For No Reason

Muslim-American Olympian Was Detained By US Customs

Muslim-American Olympian Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad claims she was held for hours at US Customs for no apparent reason reports PopSugar.

The fencer made history in the 2016 Brazilian Olympics as the first female Muslim-American to win a medal for America and the first United States Olympian to compete in the Olympic Games wearing a hijab.

Muhammad took to the stage during the MAKERS conference last week where she discussed Trump’s disgusting travel ban on seven Muslim nations. Cheeto Mussolini’s executive order blocked thousands of refugees, immigrants, and visitors from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen from entering the United States before it was struck down by a judge just days later.

Well, I personally was held at Customs for two hours just a few weeks ago. I don’t know why. I can’t tell you why it happened to me, but I know that I’m Muslim. I have an Arabic name. And even though I represent Team USA and I have that Olympic hardware, it doesn’t change how you look and how people perceive you. Unfortunately, I know that people talk about this having a lot to do with these seven countries in particular, but I think the net is cast a little bit wider than we know. And I’m included in that as a Muslim woman who wears a hijab.

This woman is a hero!

YT