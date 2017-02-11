Race Matters: 60 Pennsylvania High School Students Shout Racist Trump Comments At Black Basketball Team

Racist Chants Hurled At Black High School Basketball Team In Pennsylvania

Apparently high school basketball games are the trendiest places to be racist pieces of s#!t.

A DailyMail report highlights a group of 60 Pennsylvania high school students who celebrated “hick night” by holding Trump signs and yelling racist rhetoric at an opposing black basketball team.

Parents said Connellsville students yelled chants including ‘Build that wall!’ and ‘Get them out of here!’ at black Uniontown players. The Connellsville fans were sporting gear like camouflage baseball caps and flannel shirts with the sleeves cut off as part of the themed night.

The school’s athletic director brought an end to the racist chants and gave the students a stern talking to:

He also said he spoke with the 60 students to explain how their actions were perceived, and that the conversation was met with ‘wide eyes’ from the students who said that they were ’embarrassed’.

Oh, yeah…we bet they were real embarrassed. SMFH.

