Kenya Moore Claps Back At Kim Zolciak For Blasting Her Dusty Womb With THIS

Kenya Moore Fires Back Kim Zolciak For Making Fun Of Her

Kenya Moore is twirling on you haters!

We previously reported Bravo reality star Kim Zolciak made her epic return to the network’s hit series ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ during a scene shot at Chateau Sheree. Watch the preview clip below:

Sooo excited to celebrate Chateau Sheree with @shereewhitfield check out the season finale of RHOA! Poor Kenya she's mad.. Kroy made close to 20mil so we good boo! 😍 my lips.. 🤔 your face 😷 A video posted by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Feb 8, 2017 at 9:57am PST

Kim was fighting with Kenya Moore over the fact that she is happily married with 6 kids while Moore’s womb has been made empty by scammy boyfriends.

The star later slammed Kenya again by claiming her husband Kroy Biermann raked in over $20 million during his NFL career:

Kenya must have seen the shade because the former pageant queen has now clapped back…

😘👸🏾 #kenyamoore #RHOA A photo posted by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:33pm PST

Do you think Kim was wrong for making fun of Kenya’s empty womb? Hit the flip for more petty posts next!

IG