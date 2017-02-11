Kenya Moore Claps Back At Kim Zolciak For Blasting Her Dusty Womb With THIS
- By Bossip Staff
Kenya Moore Fires Back Kim Zolciak For Making Fun Of Her
Kenya Moore is twirling on you haters!
We previously reported Bravo reality star Kim Zolciak made her epic return to the network’s hit series ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ during a scene shot at Chateau Sheree. Watch the preview clip below:
Kim was fighting with Kenya Moore over the fact that she is happily married with 6 kids while Moore’s womb has been made empty by scammy boyfriends.
The star later slammed Kenya again by claiming her husband Kroy Biermann raked in over $20 million during his NFL career:
Kenya must have seen the shade because the former pageant queen has now clapped back…
Do you think Kim was wrong for making fun of Kenya’s empty womb? Hit the flip for more petty posts next!
