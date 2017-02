‘Oh F**k Off!’ Comedian Jim Jefferies Completely Destroys Piers Morgan On Bill Maher

Jim Jefferies Shuts Down Piers Morgan For Defending Trump

Comedian Jim Jefferies finally said what we all wanted to say to British bozo Piers Morgan while on Bill Maher’s HBO show. Check out the clip below:

Please enjoy this clip of @jimjefferies going to town on Piers Morgan on Real Time. pic.twitter.com/jKc5WgiiLI — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 11, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Petty Piers can’t help himself:

Twitter