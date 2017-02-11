Rumor Control: Drake Clears The Air After Being Accused Of Insulting A Muslim Fan’s Hijab [Video]

Drake Speaks Out Against Rumor That He Disrespected A Muslim Fan’s Hijab

During his concert at the O2 Arena in London, Drake had a lil’ back and forth with some fans sitting close to the stage.

A recording of the interaction went viral after it was claimed that the woman in the “hot a$$ scarf” who Drake was speaking to was Muslim and her “scarf” was actually a hijab.

As you might imagine, making fun of a person religious garb will get you in HOT water these days. But according to Aubrey, he did no such thing. In fact, the woman in question wasn’t wearing a hijab as some news sources reported.

But Aubs felt the need to clarify the “fake news” in order to quell the idea that he had engaged in some form of hate speech.

I make a point every night to end my shows on tones of unity and love so, to find out that I am being utilized in a fake media story about me disrespecting Muslims is devastating to me. At my show in the 02 in London I was talking to 4 women one of whom was wearing a jacket and a winter scarf, I made a comment about taking off the scarf because I enjoy friendly banter with the fans. I am well aware of what a hijab is and I would never make a disrespectful comment like that in my life towards someone who is wearing one. I am proud that my closest friends and fans come from all different religions and races, perhaps whoever made up this story should spend more time learning about other cultures and less time trying to divide us. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Feb 10, 2017 at 3:24pm PST

Drake ain’t here for the alternative facts.

