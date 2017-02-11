Some Beautiful Black Matrimony-dom: Ciara And Russell Wilson Coupled Up In LaLaLand

Russell Wilson And Pregnant Ciara Have Hollywood Date Night

How cute are these two? Pregnant Cici stepped out arm-in-arm with hubby Russell Wilson Friday night in Hollywood. The pair hit up the Daft Punk pop-up shop in West Hollywood glowing and looking happy.

Ciara’s baby bump is getting big! Doesn’t she look so great pregnant? Just beautiful.

We can’t wait until their little one arrives. What do you think they’re having? What would you name the baby if it’s a boy? How about a girl?

What if Cici’s secretly carrying twins and not telling us? That would be something. Either way, babies are a lot of work whether you are having one, two or three (word to Pharrell and Helen)! It’s an exciting time for some of our faves, right?

Her stare. A photo posted by Russell Wilson (@dangerusswilson) on Feb 9, 2017 at 7:52am PST

Russell also posted this black and white photo of his wife. He’s so adoring.

Check out more photos from their night below:

SplashNews/Instagram