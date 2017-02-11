Proud Papa Preciousness: Rob Kardashian Shows Off Darling Daughter Dream

Today my baby girl is 3 months old and I'm in love with her A photo posted by ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:54am PST

Rob Kardashian Posts Sweet Photo Of Daughter Dream

How cute is little Dreamy Dream? Rob Kardashian posted this adorable snap of his baby daughter Dream, who turned three-months-old on Friday. Rob’s been missing out on a lot of photo opps with Chyna and the kids lately.

❤ A video posted by Blac Chyna (@blacchyna) on Jan 28, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

Last we heard they were still together, just not living together. But it’s only been about a week since Rob made an appearance on Chyna’s Instagram.

Dream is such a little cutie rocking her Chanel. Do you think she’ll be wearing Kanye and Kim’s kids clothing brand too? Time is flying by. Next thing we know we’ll look up and Dream will be North’s age.

Who do you think will be the next one in the family to have a kid? Would you bet on Khloé, Kylie, Kendall, Rob, Kim or Kourtney? We know Kourtney may not be finished. She be poppin’ em out riiight?