Conscious Brotha: Seahawks Baller Michael Bennett Explains Why He’s Opting Out Of NFL Trip To Israel

Seahawks Defensive End Michael Bennett Refuses To Go On NFL Trip To Israel

The Israeli government was set to sponsor a trip for NFL players to visit their country as “ambassadors”.

However, considering the long history of social injustice and human rights violations in the region, the athletes are being urged not to participate as pawns in this publicity stunt.

An open letter was published by TheNation from activist icons Angela Davis, Alice Walker, and socially conscious former athletes Juan Carlos and Craig Hodges made the case as to why the ballers should withdraw:

Based on the public dedication to social justice that many of you share, it came as a surprise to us to see that you will be going on a tour of Israel next week sponsored by the Israeli government as part of an effort to get you to “become ambassadors of goodwill for Israel.” We would ask that you reconsider attending. These trips bringing celebrities to Israel are part of a larger “Brand Israel” campaign to help the Israeli government normalize and whitewash its ongoing denial of Palestinian rights. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dedicated a lot of resources to this campaign, which is designed explicitly to improve Israel’s image abroad to counter worldwide outrage over its massacres and war crimes. Speaking about your trip, Israel’s head of Strategic Affairs and Public Diplomacy Minister Gilad Erdan said, “The ministry which I lead is spearheading an intensive fight against the delegitimization and BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanction] campaigns against Israel, and part of this struggle includes hosting influencers and opinion-formers of international standing in different fields, including sport.” In other words, they are aiming to use your fame to advance their own agenda: an agenda that comes at the expense of the Palestinian people.

Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett heard their message loud and clear.

Michael’s baller brother Martellus Bennett has also decided not to go.

Good for them. We can only hope that these brothas will inspire more athletes to take a hard stance against the injustices that plague this world.

