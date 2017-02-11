Fashion Week Freak: Cardi B Brings Her Steez To NYFW

Cardi B Cleans Up For Fashion Week Appearances With V Files

It’s been a good fashion week for Cardi B — who flossed her elevated style game this week at events for VFiles. Friday she was spotted wearing this white fur look with a midriff baring matching set underneath. She completed the look with long straight hair and a bright pink lip. You likey or nah?

Here’s a better look from the front. Are you feeling this get up?

We like the look but probably enjoyed this black and red number she sported earlier in the week.

Check out more photos below then hit the flip to find out what Cardi’s been up to for Fashion Week.

Do you think “Bad and Boujee” is a good way to describe Cardi’s style?

SplashNews