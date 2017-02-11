Fashion Week Freak: Cardi B Brings Her Steez To NYFW

Love and Hip Hop star Cardi B. bares midriff in a pink outfit in New York City. white fur SplashNews

Cardi B Cleans Up For Fashion Week Appearances With V Files

It’s been a good fashion week for Cardi B — who flossed her elevated style game this week at events for VFiles. Friday she was spotted wearing this white fur look with a midriff baring matching set underneath. She completed the look with long straight hair and a bright pink lip. You likey or nah?

Love and Hip Hop star Cardi B. bares midriff in a pink outfit in New York City. white fur SplashNews

Here’s a better look from the front. Are you feeling this get up?

'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star Cardi B MTV Studios VFILES wearing a red fur coat and a black and red bodysuit

We like the look but probably enjoyed this black and red number she sported earlier in the week.

Check out more photos below then hit the flip to find out what Cardi’s been up to for Fashion Week.

Do you think “Bad and Boujee” is a good way to describe Cardi’s style?

WHEN YOU LIVE ON TIME SQUARE!!!!!!!:') PROUD MOMENT..Thanks @vfiles

Cardi performed

LURKING 👀👀😂I'm lying I'm texting

She also sat front row

He wanna dose of me

Here’s the red look again

Chef Cardi B watching cooking B

But with Cardi B captions

Cardi celebrates being toasted by Vogue.com

Performing at @VFiles LIVE today in Times Square at 3:30pm!Come out and support .Thank you

From the pole to the runway…

Polar Bear

    Shawnky

    Love this outfit for press today ;I'm rocking @fromgrayscale soo beautiful and clean. Styled by @iam_kingpee

    O shnaaapp ..Gucci from head to toe …….I'll be wearing fashion nova soon THOO 😏

    Do you like Cardi better in Gucci or Fashion Nova?

